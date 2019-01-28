Cameroon: Nigerian court delays ruling for Ambazonia leaders till April 15

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria will pass a ruling on April 15 in the matter filed by lawyers against what the term illegal deportation of the Ambazonia leaders from Nigeria to Cameroon.

The court finally opened hearing in Abuja today which was an opportunity for lawyers to presnt their case as they insist the leaders were illegally arrested and deported to Cameroon.

The lawyers told the court that for justice to take its course, the Ambazonia leaders have to be returned to Nigeria where they were arrested given the fact that both countries don’t have any extradition treaty.

But before April, the Ambazonia leaders will have to prove their nationality at the Yaounde military tribunal on February 7.