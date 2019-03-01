Cameroon: Nigerian Court orders return of Ambazonia leaders

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria has ordered the Nigerian government to return the 12 Ambazonia leaders who were arrested and deported to Cameroon in January 2017.

The High Court ruled on Friday that Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and the others should be rehabilitated and compensated five million Naira each.

The ruling came after a team led by Nigerian human rights lawyers Barrister Abdul Oroh and Femi Falana filed for their return.

In the second case against other 57 persons deported to Cameroon, the court ordered for their return to Nigeria and be compensated 200 thousand Naira each. Barrister Abdul Oroh has applied for certified copies of the ruling.

Last month, the Yaounde military court ruled the detained Ambazonia leaders were registered as refugees and asylum seekers in Nigeria after the defense counsel submitted their documents but ruled they will be judged in Cameroon.

This defense counsel has since protested and insist on filing an appeal for the detained to be returned to Nigeria.