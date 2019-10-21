Cameroon: Nigerian priest kidnapped in restive SW region

A priest serving at the Afab parish, in Manyu division in the South West region of Cameroon, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday by unidentified gunmen.

Sources say Rev. Father Felix Ezeaka, a Nigerian by origin was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon after saying mass on Sunday morning

The priest had been serving for the past two years and had just returned to the parish after serving to the parish after spending weeks in Nigeria on holidays, sources said.

The Archbishop of the Diocese of Mamfe, Andrew Nkea is still to issue a statement on the kidnap of the priest.