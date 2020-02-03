Cameroon: Nigerian state donates land, money to Anglophone refugees

The government of Nigeria’s Cross River State says it has donated 100 hectares of land and N800 million(Close to 1.4 Biliion FCFA) to Cameroonian refugees taking refuge in the state.

This was disclosed by Eteng Williams, the House of Assembly Speaker during the Humanitarian Development Nexus meeting between the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), state ministries and international agencies.

Eteng Williams revealed the land will enable the refugees farm and be self employed.

“…the state government has since extended a further sum of N800 million and 100 hectares of our lands to enable the refugees do some farming,”he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the House Committee on Disaster Management and Humanitarian Crises, Hilary Bisong called on the Federal Government to assist them in this task of taking care of the refugees.

“We need support and presence of the Federal Government regarding the huge presence of the Cameroonian refugees in our seven Councils. We commend UNHCR for its humanitarian role,”he said.