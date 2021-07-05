Cameroon: Nigerian woman killed in restive SW by suspected separatists

An attack on a passenger car on the Kumba-Mamfe road last Friday July 2 by armed men believed to be separatist fighters led to the death of one lady of Nigerian origin identified as Emmanuella Onyinyechi.

The armed men fired shots at the vehicle reportedly travelling with a convoy at Manyemen in Nguti sub division, Kupe Manenguba Division of the South West region.

The lady who was in the company of her two of her young children en route to Nigeria travelling from Douala died on the spot.

Meanwhile, one other passenger onboard the vehicle, a boy sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention at the Kumba District Hospital.

The corpse of late Emmanuella Onyinyechi has been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital facility.

She is one among the many innocent civilians to have lost their lives due to the conflict rocking the region for close to five years now.