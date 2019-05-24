Cameroon: Nine killed, houses, shops burnt down in Esu

At least nine persons are reported to have lost their lives with shops and houses razed Thursday May 23, 2019 in Esu, Menchum Division in the North West region of Cameroon.

Sources say the killings and destruction followed hours of gun battles between Cameroonian defence and security forces and Ambazonian fighters.

“Most of the bodies were only discovered later after soldiers had left the area. The military fired gunshots shattering windows and damaging equipment at the Esu health centre…” a local supposedly alleged.

The population in that area are said to be in total panic as report say calm is yet to return. Some of the locals are still in hidings.