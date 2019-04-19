Cameroon: Nine killed in B/Haram raid

A raid by the militant sect Boko Haram on Charkamari village in northern Cameroon has left at least nine people dead, witnesses told APA on Friday. “They assaulted our village and sacked our houses. They fired at point-blank range at some people, especially the men who attempted to resist them. They then torched our houses, more than 20 of which were burnt to ashes,” Inoua, a village elder said.

According to other testimonies, the Defense and Security Forces were alerted by the population but before they reached the village, the attackers had left after Thursday evening’s raid.

In recent weeks, there has been a resurgence of Boko Haram activity in the region with cattle-rustling, burning of houses, abductions, assassinations and suicide bombings.

A week ago, the Cameroonian army neutralized some thirty suspected members of the sect during a sweeping operation in Maroua, the main city in the far north of Cameroon.