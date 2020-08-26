Cameroon: Nine newly appointed military judges take oath of office

Nine military magistrates recently appointed by Presidential decree to the different military courts in Cameroon have taken the oath of office.

The oath taking ceremony took place Tuesday August 25 at the Yaounde Military Court under the chair of Col Abega Mbezoa, President of the legal body.

The nine officials include two captains, six lieutenants, and an ex naval captain appointed to the military courts in Yaounde in the Centre, Bafoussam in the West, Bamenda in the North West, Bertoua in the East, Bueain the South West, Garoua in the North and Maroua in the Far North regions of the country.

They were appointed by the President of the Republic last August 7.