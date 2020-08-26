Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon: Nine newly appointed military judges take oath of office

Published on 26.08.2020 at 15h07 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Nine military magistrates recently appointed by Presidential decree to the different military courts in Cameroon have taken the oath of office.

The oath taking ceremony took place Tuesday August 25 at the Yaounde Military Court under the chair of Col Abega Mbezoa, President of the legal body.

The nine officials include two captains, six lieutenants, and an ex naval captain appointed to the military courts in Yaounde in the Centre, Bafoussam in the West, Bamenda in the North West, Bertoua in the East, Bueain the South West, Garoua in the North and Maroua in the Far North regions of the country.

They were appointed by the President of the Republic last August 7.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top