Cameroon: Njoya Ajara presents Valerenga club trophies to Fecafoot boss

Published on 28.12.2020 at 18h34 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon’s international female striker Nchout Njoya Ajara has presented trophies acquired with her Norwegian Valerenga club during the 2019-2020 season to the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot Monday December 28.

The indomitable lioness was received at the Federation’s headquarters in Tsinga, Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

She has been outstanding during this season and ended up as the top scorer of the 2020 Toppserien Women’s championship in Norwegian after her club Valerenga beat Arna-Bjornar 4-0 on day-18 action to stay at the top of the chart.

In a total of eighteen appearances, the female striker scored ten goals.

At the club level, in eighteen matches played, Valerenga grabbed thirty-eight points with eleven wins, five draws and two defeats.