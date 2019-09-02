Cameroon: Nkambe shuns Ambazonia threats as schools resume

The new school year effectively kicked off in Nkambe, Donga Mantung division of the North West region as in many parts of country on Monday September 2.

Despite threats from Ambazonia separatist fighters, parents defied fear to send their children to school with the town recording a huge success.

At the Government Bilingual High School in Nkambe as well as several other private institutions of learning, schools opened their doors widely to receive students and pupils.

The Senior Divisional Officer of Donga Mantung Division, Simon Nkwenti Ndoh was in the schools to supervise the effective resumption of classes in his area of jurisdiction.

” Donga Mantung has embraced the back to school and since morning, we have been moving from one institution to the other ….we appreciate the enthusiasm that our children have shown,”Simon Nkwenti Ndoh said.

Despite the effective school resumption in Nkambe, other parts of Donga Mantung division like Tabanken, Ako subdivision remain ghosted as school insecurity still remain the major concern.