Cameroon: NLCC Announces Tabaski Feast To Hold on 09 July 2022

This is the gist of a communiqué issued by the National Lunar Crescent Commission on 29 June 2022.

The news is addressed to the Muslim community of Cameroon. “The day of Arafah will take place in cha Allah, on July 08, 2022 and the feast of sacrifice will be celebrated on July 09, 2022, the day after Arafah”. This is the content of a communiqué from the National Lunar Crescent Commission (NLCC), which states that this is so because the month of Zul Hidja begins on 30 June 2022.

While waiting for the celebration, the nlcc “invites Muslims to intensify prayers for the consolidation of peace, unity and health in our country. It wishes a good progress of the Hajj Cameroonian pilgrims,” reads the statement signed by the spokesman of the Commission, Souley Mane.

As a reminder, Eid al-kebir, Eid al-Adha, Tabaski or the great feast, is commemorated on the 10th of the month of Dhu al-hijja, the last month of the Muslim calendar after Arafah. This festival marks the end of the Hajj, the pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Tabaski celebrates the strength of Ibrahim’s faith in his God, a faith marked by Ibrahim’s willingness to offer his son Ishmael as a sacrifice to God at God’s request.