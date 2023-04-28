› Weather Forecast

Cameroon : NMD announces Risks of Flooding , Landslides in several Regions

Published on 28.04.2023 at 10h54 by JDC

Heavy Rains Slides houses _ Archive Image

Forecasts from the National Meteorological Department (NMD) indicates that “heavy, moderate to heavy thundery rains” are expected in parts of the East, North West and South West regions.

The rains could cause flooding and “landslides along unstable slopes due to heavy rains,” warned the NMD. “It is strongly recommended to clean drainage channels (and) avoid areas at risk,” the NMD advised in its recent weather bulletin.

Most parts of the country will be wet during the next few hours, “however, the North and Far North regions will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of light and moderate thundery rain. High temperatures are also expected in some cities, such as Kousseri, where the thermometer is expected to reach 43 ° Celsius.
For several weeks, several parts of the country have been in the middle of the rainy season. Rainfall has often caused flooding and landslides.

