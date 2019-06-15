Cameroon : No catch up for students who missed end of year exams, Nalova Lyonga says

There will be no catch up session for students who missed the end of year BEPC examinations in the Francophone sub system of education, the Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga has said.

On June 5, several students missed writing their exams following confusion over the celebration of Ramadan prompting some to think it was a public holiday.

Some students in the Littoral and West regions reportedly missed the exams as there have been growing calls for the Ministry of Secondary Education to organise a catch up session.

In one of its resolutions of the the National Executive Committee meeting, the Social Democratic Front frowned at this situation that caused some students to miss the exams and called on the Ministry of Secondary Education to organise a catch up session.

However, the Minister of Secondary Education Nalova Lyonga said on Thursday that just two students missed the exams out of negligence, in the process dismissing any hopes of organising a catch up for them.