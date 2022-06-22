Cameroon- North: Gendarmerie arrest two human bones traffickers

They were apprehended in the early hours of Monday morning, June 20, in Gamba on the National Highway No. 1 on information from the Vigilance Committee, in possession of two complete human skeletons, we learn.

“The sum of 15,000,000 CFA francs had been offered to them for the delivery of this macabre booty,” said the gendarmerie in a statement published Tuesday on its Facebook page. The two men were arrested as part of the Adamaoua-North operation (Adano) which aims to fight against big rural banditry, particularly hostage taking with ransom demands, road cutters, cattle rustling and various forms of illicit trafficking.

Cameroonian law punishes anyone who violates tombs or graves with imprisonment of 3 months to 5 years and a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 CFA francs. However, this provision of the law is far from discouraging those who traffic in human bones. The phenomenon is on the increase in the country and involves many young people attracted by the lure of profit.