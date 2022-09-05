Cameroon : North West and South West Gain Effective Back to School

In the crisis plagued North West and South West region, it is the sixth consecutive year of extreme constraints linked to the Anglophone Crisis which switch into an armed conflict. 2022/2023 Academic year kick starts today September 5th 2022 in all serenity, govt officials reports.

The Minister of Basic Education told CRTV radio on September 2nd 2022, that the crisis admits school resumption is no longer prevalent.

« We had in the North-West and South-West the establishment of community schools by the secessionists and these schools were supported by some people, who for fear of reprisals, were obliged to put their public schools to this service,” explained the Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa. The member of the government added that “the phenomenon has been practically eradicated“.

The education system is one of the targets of separatist groups in the English-speaking regions. These secessionists have tried to impose an alternative education system in the few areas they control. Several schools have been attacked and private promoters forced to use their schools for the separatist cause. In addition, children who have not been able to flee are being forced to re-train.

This year’s chapter seems to be a different story as most students, pupils and teachers parade streets to go to school. Unlike in 2017 when Amba fighters and their sponsors rode on the wings of popular demands for adjustments to address anglophone problems and impose a school boycott campaign. On this new dawn, pedagogues say it is time for these same actors to change position and promote education in these regions.

In February this year, the UN estimated that 700,000 children and students have been deprived of school due to insecurity in the western regions of the North West and South West.