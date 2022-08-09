Cameroon: North-West and West Regions Handicrafts Displayed In Bafoussam

Since July 29, the capital of the Western region has been welcoming exhibitors from the region and those from the North-West to showcase their sculptures.

The Bafoussam craft fair is boiling. With the opening on July 29 of the Great Craft Fair of the West, visitors storm the place to discover the local know-how. Beyond that, they also have the opportunity to take advantage of the exhibition of craftsmen from the North-West region. Among other things, we find wooden sculptures, agri-food, traditional pharmacopeia, cosmetics, traditional embroidery, painting, beading, basketry, and internal decoration equipment.

It is also an opportunity, as the organizers underscore, to provide a capacity-building space for craftsmen from the two regions to experience sharing between craftsmen.

The event, which ended on August 7, was structured around three main axes. There was the commercial aspect with the exhibition of the best artisanal productions from the eight departments of the West, cultural events with fashion shows or even culinary tastings, and finally, the thematic dimension in terms of reflections and exchanges. of experiences.