Cameroon-North-West: General Bouba Dobekreo Promises Return To Peace

The new commander of the 5th joint military region made this commitment last Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after his installation in Bamenda.

Brigadier General Bouba Dobrekreo has just sent his first message to the secessionist rebels in the North West region. Taking office in the region’s headquarter on Tuesday, the brigadier general promised to bring back peace threatened by the security crisis since 2016. His territory of command is disturbed by the abuses of the separatists and the collateral effects of the actions of the army.

For the return to peace, Bouba Dobekreo, an experienced general, appeals to the secessionists. “They have in front of them a warrior and I will bring an answer for peace. The message I am sending is to lay down your arms, to build the country so that we can achieve peace so that we can achieve the reconstruction of this country,” he said.

The day was marked by the installation of General Housseini Djibo, the new commander of the 5th Gendarmerie region. During the installation ceremony, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense outlined the challenges that challenge the new commanders.

“You must put yourself at the disposal of justice, without qualms or complacency, all offenders of the laws and regulations of the Republic, by also inviting your collaborators and subordinates to respect the procedures and to a legal management of ‘a public liberty”, has recommended Joseph Beti assomo.