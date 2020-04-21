Cameroon: North West region records first Coronavirus case

Cameroon’s North West region has confirmed its first Coronavirus case Monday April 20, and thus became the ninth out of Cameroon’s ten regions to be affected by the deadly virus.

According to a release from the North West regional Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique, the patient is a Cameroonian resident in Douala, Littoral region and who originates from the North West region.

He is said to have arrived Bamenda on April 15, 2020 in a private car after which he asked for a Coronavirus test to be conducted on him in Santa.

He was then referred to the Bamenda Regional Hospital where he reportedly presented himself on April 16 for the sample collection.

Five days after his samples were sent to the Yaounde Centre Pasteur for screening, the release says his results came out and he tested positive for the Coronavirus and is currently been attended to by Health officials in the region.

This situation some experts say will further cause fear amongst the population of the region as they will now have to grapple with both the insecurity that prevails in that part of the country because of the Anglophone crisis and a health crisis.

In the meantime, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique who doubles as President of the Regional COVID-19 pandemic response committee has called on the population to continue scrupulously observing COVID-19 barrier measures to remain safe and save other lives.