Cameroon: North West region records second COVID-19 case

The North West region of Cameroon has recorded its second Coronavirus case Thursday April 23, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique confirmed in a press release.

According to the release, the patient is one of ten family members who arrived the North West from Douala, littoral region and second hardest-hit area by night on the 17 of April for a symbolic funeral ceremony of their father who died of COVID-19 in Douala and was buried under strict medical supervision.

The Governor says after they were identified by the medical team, the regional delegate dispatched a team which located the compound where the funeral ceremony was taking place.

The ten family members who nonetheless resisted before were finally taken to the Bamenda Regional Hospital and their samples collected.

The test results came out Thursday afternoon and one of them tested positive for the killer virus.

According to the release, the victim is currently attended to by health personnel in the region.