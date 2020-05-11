The North West Region has witnessed an upsurge of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in the past week, the Regional Delegate for Public Health Dr Kingsley Che Nsoh has revealed.

The region continues to deal with a rise of COVID-19 cases, as nine new cases that were recorded last week following tests carried out on at least 70 persons, Dr Nsoh revealed. The situation in the region now stands at 20 confirmed cases including four deaths, he said.

The three additional deaths are all above 50 and two of them died just fifteen minutes after arriving the hospital while the other died at home. All three were immediately buried by a medical team in the presence of their family members, the Regional Delegate of Public Health added as he reminded the population to continue respecting the barrier measures.