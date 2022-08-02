Cameroon- NorthWest: 15 Separatists Militiamen Neutralised by Army

The army conducted an operation against separatist groups in Batibo between 28 July and 1 August. The campaign against fighters of the Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF) of separatist leader Lucas Ayaba Cho led to the elimination of “15 terrorists”, according to a report of the mission seen by SBBC.

Among the fighters killed in the villages of Enyo, Ewai, Bossom, are eight militia leaders, including Black Miror, operating in the South West; Commander Flash, active in Bui and Bless, best known in Mbengwi. The army is also said to have wounded several other militiamen who are on the run. The report cites, for example, the ‘generals’ Mombassa and Cobra-Alabukam, who were wounded in the hip, and Capo de Mbah, who was hit in the foot.

The operation also led to the destruction of three camps of armed separatists, the recovery of 10 weapons of war with various ammunition and material for the manufacture of homemade bombs. On the army side, 11 soldiers were injured, “10 by grenade shrapnel in the lower limbs and 1 by a war bullet in the arm and leg”, the report said.

This major operation comes just days after the installation of a new command at the headquarters of the 5th Joint Military Region (RMIA) in Bamenda. With the arrival of Brigadier General Bouba Dobekreo as head of the RMIA and Brigadier General Ousseini Djibo as commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region, all specialists in counter-insurgency, analysts predicted an operational change in the war against secessionist militias.