Cameroon: ‘Notorious Ambazonia fighter’ killed in Kumba

A suspected armed separatist fighter was on Wednesday night killed in Kumba by security forces, sources have confirmed.

Sources say the suspected armed fighter who was popularly called Rati was killed around Makata Street in Kumba in his attempt to rob a businessman.

His AK47 gun was taken away by security forces after he was ‘neutralised’, sources added.

Locals who saw his corpse lying on the streets on Thursday morning said Rati had been terrorising and extorting locals around the neighbourhood.