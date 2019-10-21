Cameroon: Noun MP urge authorities to prosecute perpetrators of Sangmelima violence

Hon. Hermine Patricia Tomaina Ndam Njoya, Member of Parliament for the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon has urged authorities to prosecute all those who were involved in the Sangmelima violence targeting Bamouns.

The MP of the Cameroon Democratic Union Party made the call recently in Sangmelima, after visiting victims of the violence, mostly Bamouns.

She reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with allthose who decided to take the law into their hands and engage themselves in violent acts, destroying and looting Bamouns properties in Sangmelima, demanding they should be arrested and prosecuted for that.

On Wednesday October 9, 2019, the murder of a local from Sangmelima, Dja and Elobo Division of the South region of Cameroon by an alleged Bamoun man let to waves of violence perpetrated by Bulu on Bamouns in particular in that part of the country.

This act has been condemned by many across the country, who amongst others equally called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the violence as well as that of those behind the murder of the Sangmelima native.