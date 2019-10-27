Cameroon: November parliamentary session opens November 2

› Politics

Published on 28.10.2019 at 00h33 by JournalduCameroun

The last parliamentary session of the year will open on Friday November 2, l;the speakers of both houses have said.

In a release signed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the National Assembly will open on Friday November 2 at 11am.

The November session of parliament is most often dedicated to the for the adoption of the state budget. In the coming weeks, the various minister will have to take rounds at the parliament to defend their budgets.

The Senate will equally open the same day, Friday November 2 at 4pm.

