Cameroon: NSIF Threatens to Seal Diang Council

Published on 24.06.2022 at 11h43 by Nana Kamsu Kom

In a letter dated 21 June, consulted by SBBC, the regional director of the Centre, South and East of the National Social Insurance Fund (NSIF), referred the matter to the mayor of the municipality of Diang ,East region, for payment of  debt of social contributions.

 

According to this senior NSIF official, the balance of arrears of social security contributions in this commune amounts to more than 38 million FCFA.

To pay off this debt, the NSIF is proposing that the municipality give up real estate, with land titles, in return. If this is not done, “the recovery procedure could unfortunately be initiated against the municipality of Diang, without further notice“, warns the NSIF.

This formal notice was also sent two days ago to the Ebolowa Council. The NSIF sealed the town hall for non-payment of social contributions amounting to 250 million FCFA. According to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the mayor of the city, Daniel Edjo’o, recognizes this debt and has committed to finding ways to regularize it.

It should be noted that the NSIF proceeds to the recovery of these debts in collaboration with the Directorate General of Taxes, the only administration in charge of the collection of taxes. Article 2 of the law of December 2001 on the reorganisation of procedures for the collection of social security contributions stipulates that

 

the contributions owed to the body in charge of social security by employers are issued, liquidated and collected by the tax authorities, by order of and on behalf of the National Social Security Fund, under the same conditions and within the same timeframe as those provided for by the General Tax Code”.

