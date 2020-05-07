Cameroon: Number of Coronavirus recoveries rise to 1,221

Cameroon has recorded two hundred new Coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of persons treated successfully to two thousand, two hundred and twenty-one (1,221), meanwhile no new infections was recorded in the past hours.

These statistics were revealed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda this Thursday in Yaounde during the meeting of the inter-ministerial committee to monitor Government’s response strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic that took place via video conferencing.

According to the health boss, all together, there are 2,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases, I,221 recoveries and eighty-six deaths.

He equally explained how far Government response strategy against the virus had gone at the medical level and the way forward.

In the same light, Dr Madeleine Tchuente of the Ministry of Scientific research and Innovation announced machines to produce drugs to be used in the treatment of the Coronavirus, Azithromycine and hydrochloroquine are available and have been set up.

She indicated that once the other equipment are made available, the production will kick start.

Latter in the afternoon, Dr Malachie Manaouda received rapid kit tests from the Head of State to boost the fight against the pandemic.