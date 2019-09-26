Cameroon: Nutritional status of about 222,000 children in crisis affected areas to be improved

The nutritional status of about 222,000 vulnerable school going children in parts of the Far North, North, East and Adamawa regions of Cameroon will be improved upon from this year to the end of 2020.

This is the substance of a year-long agreement that was signed yesterday in Yaounde between the government of Japan and the United Nations World Food Programme, WFP.

The 1,606,581,000 FCFA agreement will help provide vital food assistance to some 222,000 vulnerable food insecure groups, school going children in particular aged 6-59 months through school feeding and blanket supplementary feeding programme.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Tsutomu Osawa disclosed his country’s wish to help Cameroon improve on the food situation of vulnerable people.

“Japan attaches great importance on food assistance. The Government of Japan decided this new food assistance to support the efforts of the Cameroonian government to improve the food situation of vulnerable people. We will continue to contribute in the improvement of the food security of this country.” HE Tsutomu Osawa said.

Cameroon’s Far North region has been the theatre of violence perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorist groups since 2014. This has resulted in population displacement. The Adamawa, East and North regions on their part are characterised by influx of refugees from the Central African Republic.

This aid from the Japanese government and the WFP will help a great deal in improving the people’s life, food security wise.