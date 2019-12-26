Cameroon: NW CPDM bigwigs praise Biya for granting ‘Special Status’

Top brass of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement have welcomed the adoption by parliament of the bill according ‘special status’ to the North West and South West Regions.

The Decentralisation Code bill was adopted during an extraordinary session at the end of last week and enacted into law on December 24 by the Head of State Paul Biya.

CPDM elite from the North West Region in a motion of support moved to praise the adoption of the bill by parliament.

“We members of the North West CPDM elite…heartily thank the Head of State for the quick implementation of this crucial resolution of the Major National Dialogue., ” the elite said in a motion of support.

“We pledge our unflinching support to the President of the Republic as he puts in place all the structures of foreseen by the bill once it is promulgated in to law,” they added.

They called for a return to peace and normalcy in the two regions as they urged all to join the Head of State in process.

“We continue to call on all our brothers and sisters who have gone astray and those of the Diaspora who continue to encourage them, to change their minds and join the Head of State in his relentless efforts to develop our beloved fatherland,” they said.