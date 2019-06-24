Cameroon: NW Governor partially lifts ban on bikes in four sub divisions

The Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele LAfrique has partially lifted the suspension of the circulation of motorbikes in four sub divisions in his area of jurisdiction.

The sub divisions concerned are Batibo and Widikum in Momo division, Bafut in Mezam division and Belo in Boyo division.

The Governor stated in a release that the bikes in thes areas will circulate between 6am and 6pm but stressed the measure does not apply to administrative bikes, those belonging to defence and security forces on operation as well as to those with special authorisation. The Governor warned that any person caught violating the decision will be dealt with according to the law.

The decision to partially uplift the ban on bikes in these subdivisions following months of clashes between security forces and separatist fighters. This prompted authorities to ban the use of bikes in the areas as they accused separatists of using them as their mode of operation.