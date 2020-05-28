Cameroon: NW Region ready for June 1 school resumption-Governor

The North West Region is ready to receive students and pupils back in classes when schools resume on Monday for the third term, Governor Adolphe Lele LAfrique has said.

The Governor was speaking on Tuesday, May 26 in Bamenda while handing over sanitary kits to the Regional Delegations for Basic and Secondary Education of the North West Region.

Governor Adolphe Lele LAfrique handed over tap buckets, hand sanitisers, face masks and disinfection containers to the education heads and tasked them to distribute to schools before that do not yet have before Monday June 1.

He used the opportunity to encourage all parents in the region to send their children of examination classes back to school on Monday stressing the region has taken appropriate measures to ensure they are safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Adolphe Lele LAfrique tasked the various regional education bosses to ensure schools strictly respect and implement government’s measures to prevent the spread of the virus. He said a team will go round the schools as from Monday to ensure government’s prescriptions are being respected; notably the wearing of face masks by teachers, pupils and students, the availability of hand sanitizers, hand washing buckets as well as the strict respect of the number of children per class.

Receiving the items, the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education for the North West Region Roland Ngwang said they have been resolutely with school heads to ensure the effective resumption of schools on Monday, June 1.

Some schools in the North West Region have already been equipped with hand washing buckets and sanitizers as councils included them when sharing the Head of State anti COVID-19 gifts in their municipalities.