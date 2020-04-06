Cameroon: NW Region records first Coronavirus case

The North West Region has become the part of Cameroon to be hit by the COVID-19 after local authorities confirmed a case on Monday, April 6.

The North West Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Che Kingsley Soh confirmed the news after an assessment meeting chaired by the Governor, Adolphe Lele LAfrique.

According to Dr Soh, the patient came in from Kenya but escaped quarantine in Douala and later moved to Bamenda through public transport, then Mbengwi and to her native Ngie through a bike.

The news has forced authorities of the region to reinforce masures with the governor of the North West Region calling on all using public offices to wear protective gears while consuming food or drinks in public places has been banned.