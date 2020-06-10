Health structures in the North West Region have been empowered to better fight the COVID-19 in the region.

The health structures have all been allocated a number of Rapid Diagnostics Tests from the Regional Delegation of Public Health after they arrived from Yaounde.

The North West Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Kingsley Che Soh, has thus called on all the heads of the beneficiary structures to judiciously use the test equipment at their disposal.

On when to use the test kits, he said they should be used on suspected cases identified at any entry point into the region, notably Matazem and Widikum.

Health personnel who have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive case for at least seven days as well corpses suspected of COVID-19 immediately after death will be tested, Dr Soh said.

In addition, any severe case in any health facility suspected of COVID-19 without a possibility of conducting a PCR within 24 hours will be tested.

In total, about 21 health structures have received over 750 rapid test kits and officials say more will be provided on submission of a report on the effective use of the initial stock.