The 2021/2022 academic year picked up steam during the first week in the North West Region with encouraging figures recorded.

The close of the first week of the 2021/2022 academic year posted positive and impressive numbers in that part of the country.

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique, alongside the President of the North West Regional Assembly, Professor Fru Angwafo III, toured some schools in the Bamenda I, II, and III municipalities where they revealed the localities had witnessed an increase in the number of students and pupils as compared to last year. The President of the North West Regional Assembly used the opportunity to donate face masks to all the schools visited while sensitizing them on the respect of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Like in Bamenda, schools were equally effective in other towns, sub divisions and divisions across the North West Region. The Senior Divisional Officer of Momo, Benoit Nicaise Fouda Etaba and the various delegates in charge of education toured some schools in Mbengwi to ensure the effective resumption of classes with equally sending out a strong message to encourage parents to send their children to school in that part of the country.

As at Tuesday, September 7, statistics from the North West Region show a massive improvement of school attendance this year as compared to last year.

By Tuesday, of the 558 functional colleges in the seven divisions of the North West Region, 152 had effectively opened their doors; a massive improvement from the 58 recorded last year at this same stage of resumption.

Equally, a total of 18,225 students have effectively resumed classes I the seven divisions across the region as compared to 1952 last year. Mezam Division tops the chart with 48 colleges effectively operational and 9,162 students present so far.