Cameroon: Obala to get new cathedral

The Diocese of Obala will in the years ahead get a new cathedral whose construction works have already begun.

The construction site of the « Our Lady of Mount Carmel » Cathedral » received the blessings of Bishops who were gathered in Obala for the first meeting of the National Episcopal Conference of the year.

The cathedral with a capacity of 3000 places will be built on a surface area of 2700 metres and will be situated in the heart of Obala.

Meeting in Ngoya, Obala last week, the Bishops prayed on the construction site and ask God for the strength to complete the works.

« We have asked God to strengthened our hearts and with a determination backed by the holy spirit, to give us the ability to be able to complete this project. It is God’s project,reason why we are imploring him to be the master of the project, » His Lordship Abraham Kome, President of the National Episcopal Conference said.

The Bishop of Obala, His Lordship Sosthène Bayemi Matjei revealed they have advanced with about 60 percent in the construction of the foundation.

He added that the Diocese has so far used FCFA 280 million from the FCFA 303 million that has been contributed by christians.