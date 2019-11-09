Cameroon observes national day of mourning for Bafoussam landslide victims

Cameroonians are today observing a national day of mourning in memory of the 43 people who died in a landslide in Gouatchie, Bafoussam in the Mifi Division of the West region of Cameroon on the night of the 28 and the 29 of October, 2019.

According to a decree signed yesterday by the Head of State Paul Biya, flags will fly at half mass all over the National territory as well as in Cameroon’s diplomatic and consular offices abroad.

Following instructions from the Head of State, the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is presently in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon to represent President Biya at the ceremony organised in honour of the victims of the landslide.

Reports say upon his arrival in Bafoussam, he visited the landslide-hit Gouatchie accompanied by some members of Government.

On the night of Monday the 28 to the 29 of October, a landslide occurred in Gouatchie IIII neighbourhood in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon. The disaster that took the Gouatchie inhabitants by surprise killed 43, injured 11 and destroyed 13 houses.

After this unfortunate event, the President of the Republic ordered the disbursement of 200 Million to help the bereaved bury their dead and relocate.

As of now, the survivors are hosted in facilities provided by elite of the locality, while waiting for the military engineering corp to finish works on the hectares of land provided by the chief of Bamemgum.