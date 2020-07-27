Cameroon official arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

The Divisional Officer of Lokoundje, Ocean Division, South Region of Cameroon is under detention for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Franck Derlin Eyono Ebanga, 30, was detained on Saturday, July 25 by the Kribi Gendarmerie Brigade after allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend Lydienne Solange Taba, 23.

According to eyewitness account, Lydienne, a student of the University of Douala arrived Kribi on Friday, July 24 to spend the weekend where she paid a brief visit to her cousin before retiring home with Franck Derlin at about 11pm.

It is only the next day around 9am that gunshots were heard by neighbours who arrived the scene to discover Lydienne dead.

Gendarmes immediately arrived the scene and took Franck Derlin into custody as investigations continue to determine the real cause of the incident.

Franck Derlin Eyono Ebanga, civil administrator was recently installed as Divisional Officer of Lokoundje on July 11. Before his appointment, he had served as First Assistant at the SDO’s Office in Kribi from October 2017 to June 2020.