Cameroon: Okie Johnson honoured with medal from Pope Francis

The Director General of the Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilisation Fund, Okie Johnson Ndoh and his wife Catherine have been decorated with the papal medal for their services to the Roman Catholic Church.

Mr and Mrs Ndoh were decorated with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice(For the Church and Pope) medal yesterday January 12 at the Saint Joseph Anglophone Parish Mvog Ada, Yaounde by the Archbishop of Bamenda and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mamfe His Lordship Andrew Nkea.

The award ceremony coincided with the celebration of the feast of the Baptism of Jesus Christ which His Lordship Andrew Nkea said reminds us of our mission on earth.

This mission, he said, is duly carried out by Mr and Mrs Ndoh which drew the attention of the Holy Father who decided to recognise them for their works to the growth of the church.

His Lordship Andrew Nkea enumerated the couple’s services to the church starting with the donation of a piece of land in Nguti, Diocese of Mamfe.

When he was appointed Bishop of Mamfe, Bishop Andrew Nkea proposed to build a spiritual centre on the land and in 2014, wrote to the Holy See who supported the project with the sum of FCFA 10 milliion.

Mr Okie Johnson Ndoh and wife adopted an aggressive campaign to raise funds for the construction of the spiritual centre which was finally innaugurated on May 9, 2019. The centre consists amongst others a chapel, stations of the cross, hostel, gift shop, calvary See..etc.

The centre today serves as a prayer arena for christians as he revealed a mariane year for prayer was declared last October to pray for the return of peace in the North West and South West Regions.

His Lordship Andrew Nkea added that Okie Johnson Ndoh has contributed to the growth of the church whereever he has gone especially in the Catholic Men’s Association where he is National President since 2018.

All these spurred the Holy See to request for the couple’s Curriculum Vitae and after years of examination, decided to honour them with a medal.

Okie Johnson Ndoh was baptised as an adult on June 19, 1970 in Mukondje while his wife Catherine Ndoh was baptised on December 23, 1967 and an infant in Mamfe.

His Lordship Andrew Nkea said their decoration by the Holy See with a Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal is a call for them to continue their work for the spiritual growth of the church as well as other christians to show more committment in their spiritual life and dedication to the growth of the Roman Catholic Church.

The medal is an external decoration that calls for more spiritual action from the couple as well as Christians in general.