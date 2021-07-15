Sport › Football

Cameroon: Olembe Stadium to host test match on September 2

Published on 15.07.2021 at 10h03 by journal du Cameroun

Partial view of the Olembe Stadium (c) copyright
The 60 000-seater capacity Olembe Stadium earmarked to host the opening and closing matches of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will host its first game on September 2.

 

The international friendly to oppose the indomitable lions of Cameroon to their counterparts from Malawi will serve as a test match for the equipment deployed ahead of the AFCON 2021.

The information was made public by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi at the end of his inspection visit to the Olembe Sports Complex Wednesday July 14.

The top staff of the Canadian Company, MAGIL in charge of constructions at the football facility had earlier announced that by September, the stadium will be ready to host national and international encounters.

As at now, the top west face of the arena is evenly decorated, the walls of the first and fourth floors have received final paints and the cafeteria of the presidential zone ready.

The Sports boss has called on contractors to progress with the finishing touches to ensure that everything is set ahead of September 2 encounter.

After the friendly with Malawi, the Stadium may likely host another international encounter pitting Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire in a world cup qualification match.

