Cameroon – Olémbé Staduim : Subcontractors Demand FCFA 3 billion

In a correspondence addressed to the Prime Minister, all subcontractors of the Olémbé complex shout out in despair.

After the many financial scandals it has already caused, subcontractors engaged in the completion of the work of the said complex claim their share of the cake. On February 9th, they sent a correspondence (the third in a year) to the C Prime Minister . These are about 21 companies that claim a total of Fcfa 3 billion.

If this collective decided to file a complain to the First Ministry, it is because they are played around between Magil and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. “You are subcontractors from the ministry of sports , your payment depends on the client” is the response they receive from the Magil company. On the other hand, “It was Magil who contacted you, go see Magil,” counterattacks the Ministry of sports. The collective also mentions that Magil, after inviting them to a conversation, had 13 business leaders arrested for harassment and threats.

The collective therefore implores the Head of Government to help them so that he can finally enter their rights.