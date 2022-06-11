Cameroon-Olembe Stampedes: Lions Donate 50m F To Victim’s Families

The captain of the national team and other players handed over this amount during a ceremony organized at the headquarters of FECAFOOT on June 10, 2022.

On January 24, 2022, during the meeting counting for the 8th finals of the African Cup of Nations between the indomitable lions of Cameroon and the national team of Comoros, several Cameroonians lost their lives near the Olembe stadium.

While the Cameroon-Comoros match was being played, eight people were killed at the southern entrance to the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé. This tragedy occurred at a time when Cameroon supporters were trying to return to the stadium so as not to miss a crumb of the evening’s line-up.

It is in an outburst of heart that the players of the national team of Cameroon have decided to come to the aid of the families of the victims. They made the promise to donate with an envelope of 50 million FCFA. An amount which constituted their gain was obtained from the sponsors of FECAFOOT.

Only a few months after this sad event, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have moved from words to action. Together with the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, they donated this sum officially.

This happened last Friday, June 10. Some executives of the national selection of Cameroon like Vincent Aboubakar and André Onana alongside the coach manager, Rigobert Song, presented the check of 50 million to the families so duly tested.