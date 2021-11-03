Cameroon on alert after fresh cholera infections

The various health districts in Yaounde are on alert after a new case was recorded earlier this week in the capital.

According to a release signed on November 1 by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie, several cases of cholera have been recorded in Ekondo Titi (South West) and Yaounde( Centre Region) between October 27 and 30.

“In view of the resurgence of the cholera epidemic, the current situation shows ten confirmed cases of which nine are in the locality of Ekondo Titi and one in Yaounde,” the Minister said, urging the population to remain more cautious.

However, four cholera-related deaths have already been recorded in the South West Region, as the Ministry of Public Health has outlined various preventive measures to respect like regular washing of hands, washing of food before consumption, drinking potable water and visiting the hospital in case of symptoms of diarrhea or calling the toll free number 1510 for inquiries.

In Yaounde, the Centre Regional Coordinator for the prevention and fight against epidemics and pandemics, Franck Metomb, confirmed the presence cholera strands in a sample from the Biyem Assi District Hopital that was analysed at the Centre Pasteur.

This has put all the health districts in Yaounde on alert as they have put in place various preventive measures to avoid any further spread.

On the other hand, Franck Metomb said an active search has been launched within the community to identify other cases as well as sensitise the population.

Cholera outbreaks have been common in recent years in communities and localities with poor hygiene conditions.

Over ten persons were infected and one death in March earlier this year in Manoka, Mbangue and New Bell, all neighbourhoods in Douala, Littoral Region. This provoked a vaccination campaign throughout that month in Douala.

Cholera is a diseas caused by Vibrio cholera bacterium and transmitted through infected water or food which leads to chronic diarrhea, severe dehydration, and death in some cases.