Cameroon: One dies in flood incident in Littoral region

A man in his sixties is reported to have died after the Loum Chantier neighbourhood in the Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon flooded following torrential rains in that part of the country.

According to reports, the floods surprised the old man on his way back from his farm. He was reportedly carried away by the waters and his lifeless body discovered in a banana plantation.

Apart from this death, there have been enormous material damage as a good number of houses have been flooded to the roof.

Some reports have attributed the flood to poor waterworks. “Here we do not have gutters to evacuate water” one of the inhabitants reportedly disclosed.

According to reports, these floods in the Moungo Division were caused by repeated torrential rains in that part of the country.

The population of the area have reportedly called on the government to address the issue before it gets worst.

This natural incident comes to add to the one that occurred some time ago in some two Divisions of the Far North region of Cameroon, rendering thousands homeless.