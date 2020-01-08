Cameroon: One dies, many injured in road accident in Bamenda

One person has been confirmed dead and many others injured following a road accident that occurred Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Akum, a locality in Santa, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The accident reportedly involved a mini inter-urban transport bus which was said to be driving out of town and another one coming from the opposite direction.

According to sources, the two buses collided at the level of Akum, a locality in Santa Subdivision, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon, killing one passenger and having many others injured.

Sources say locals from the region helped in transporting the victims to the hospital before security forces arrived the scene.