Cameroon: One dies, others injured in CAR rebel attack on truck drivers around Zoukombo

One truck driver is reported to have lost his life and two others injured in an attack by rebels from the Central African Republic, CAR around Zoukombo village which borders Cameroon.

According to reports, the truck drivers left Garoua Boulai and were heading to CAR with goods for delivery when they were attacked in Zoukombo by CAR rebels.

The rebels are said to have opened fire disproportionately at the trucks, killing one of the drivers and injuring two others.

UN troops in the region intervened and took away the victims through a helicopter.

With the recent escalation of violence in the Central African Republic, rebels have prohibited the entry of trucks from Cameroon into the CAR.