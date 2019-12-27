Cameroon: One killed, another injured by gendarme officer in West region

A twenty-three year old man is said to have died and another one injured after a gendarme officer opened fire following an altercation involving a group of men in a drinking spot in Galim in the Bamboutos Division of the West region of Cameroon.

According to sources, the unfortunate incident happened on the 25th of December 2019.

Reports have it that it all went from a fight which occurred between two men in a drinking spot in Galim, near Mbouda in the West region of Cameroon.

In a bit to disperse the crowd that had assembled around the men, the gendarme officer is said to have opened fire in the air.

Unfortunately one young man, Rodrigue was touched on the stomach and another one, Albert Prossie on the leg.

Rodrigue gave up the ghost as he was transported to the Mbouda District Hospital. On his part, Albert Prossie is still receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The said gendarme whose identity has not been revealed is currently in detention at the Mbouda Gendarmerie in the West region of Cameroon.