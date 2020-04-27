Cameroon: One killed in military raid in North West region

One person is said to have died and many others arrested and later on released during a military raid in Bafut, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon Sunday April 26, reports have said.

According to reports, the soldiers stormed the Bafut locality Sunday April 26 after which gunshots were heard, sending some residents into the bushes for safety.

Sources say in the process, the military arrested a number of civilians who were later on set free, set some houses ablaze and looted shops in Mankwi, a village in the Bafut Subdivision.

One person is reported to have died from gunshot.

Bafut is one of the localities in the North West region that has been at the centre of attacks between soldiers and Ambazonia fighters who have been battling for a separate State since over three years today.