Cameroon: One killed, medical equipment damaged in shootout in Esu

At least one person has been reported dead, and medical equipment damaged in shootouts that occurred Sunday May 26, 2019, at Esu health centre, Menchum Division of the North West region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

According to sources, the exchange of gunfire in Esu broke out between Cameroonian defence and security forces and Ambazonian fighters.

As a result, the night watchman of the Esu health centre was shot down to death, meanwhile, the windows of the hospital were shattered, and a number of hospital equipment damaged.

These shootings come barely 4days after which nine people were killed, and houses and shops were burnt down in Esu.

Attacks that led to the loss of many lives have been reportedly frequent in many villages of the Menchum Division.