Cameroon: One-month suspension hangs over businesses respcting ghost towns in Buea

Businesses in the municipality of Buea respecting ghost town operations will have their premises sealed for thirty days, Mayor Patrick Ekema Esunge has warned.

In a communiqué signed on Thursday April 4, the Mayor called on the population to desist from ghost town operations reassuring administrative and security officials have taken all measures to protect their businesses.

The Mayor said beginning Friday April 5, any business operator that will be seen respecting the ghost town operations will be severely sanctioned.

The threat from the mayor comes in the wake of mixd calls from Ambazonia separatist to impose a ten-day lockdown in Fako Division as a measure to frustrate the Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture.

Despite several threats and actions from the Buea municipality, part of the town has continuously observed the regular Monday ghost town operations.