Cameroon: One of six abducted Divisional Delegates in Ndian killed in captivity

One of six Divisional Delegates working in Ndian, South West region of Cameroon, abducted last Tuesday June 15 by armed separatists in Ekondo Titi is reported to have been killed in captivity.

According to reports, the murdered Divisional Delegate is that of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Johnson Mudika Mabia.

His body was taken to Limbe this Friday afternoon upon discovery.

The whereabouts of the five other Divisional Delegates kidnapped alongside Johnson Mudika while there were on a land demarcation mission in Misore Balue, Ekondo Titi Ndian Division last Tuesday June 15 remain unknown.

Sources have it that the alleged head of the fighters that abducted the government officials, ‘Commander’ 10 Kobo earlier said he wasn’t interested in any ransom as reported to secure their release.

“Ransom is not good because they want to use the money that they will send to track us,” he allegedly said in a voice note that went viral.

He had equally promised in the voice that he would use the kidnapped officials “as an example”, without explaining what he meant by that.

This kidnap came 24hours after the opening of the two-day first bi-annual conference of Cameroon’s ten regional Governors where reports indicated that the security situation in the country as a whole is stable.

The report nevertheless indicated that the crisis in the North West and South West regions remains a major security challenge.