Cameroon: One soldier, 12 civilians killed in restive NW region

At least 13 persons were killed this weekend in Menchum division, North West region of Cameroon following continued violence in that part of the country, sources have disclosed.

Sources said soldiers have been engaged in fierce battles with Ambazonia separatist fighters in the locality of Esu, Menchum division for the past four days.

The fierce fighting led to the death of Lieutenant Colonel Messing Dang from the Specialised Army Unit from Koutaba, BTAP.

The fighting in that part of the country has equally led to the death of 12 civilians as well as the destruction of properties, forcing villagers to flee in the bushes for safety.

Early on Monday morning, some villagers revealed they were still in the bushes and fear to return to their houses while others have no where to go as their houses have been completely torched.